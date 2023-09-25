Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says

Getting Answers
FILE - Italian actress Sophia Loren smiles during a photo call for "Human Voice," (Voce Umana) at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2014. Film legend Sophia Loren is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her Switzerland home, an agent for the 89-year-old Italian actor said Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Film legend Sophia Loren is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her Switzerland home, an agent for the 89-year-old Italian actor said Monday.

Agent Andrea Giusti said in an email that Loren fell in a bathroom on Sunday and the surgery was performed later that day. The operation “went very well,” Giusti said.

The agent didn’t immediately say which bone was broken. Italian state TV network Rai said she fractured a thigh bone.

Loren has lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s annual film festival.

She celebrated her 89th birthday last week. She was scheduled to appear at a restaurant that bears her name in Bari, a city in southern Italy, this but her fall forced a cancellation of the event. According to her agent, Loren gave the restaurant the right to use her name and image.

