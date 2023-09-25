Convicted felon accused of attacking woman and female officer during arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man previously convicted of a felony was arrested in Shreveport for reportedly attacking a woman, then resisting police and damaging one of their vehicles.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Sept. 21 around 9:15 p.m., officers were called out to some sort of domestic dispute going on in the 3600 block of Darien Street. That’s in west Shreveport off Jewella Avenue. When officers got there, they found that a man was attacking a woman while small children were present.

Officers tried to restrain the man, later identified as Donald Nelson, 45, but he resisted violently, police say, by kicking and headbutting a female officer. Once in custody, he also allegedly damaged the inside of one of the police units.

Police say Nelson was in possession of a gun, which he is prohibited from having due to being a previously convicted felon.

Nelson is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, battery of a police officer, three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and felony domestic abuse battery.

The officer and woman initially attacked were injured, but are expected to be okay, police say. The gun was seized as evidence.

