Bienville schools threat prompts heightened law enforcement presence

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A text sent by Bienville Parish’s schools superintendent says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at two campuses Monday (Sept. 25) in response to a threat.

“The SO has contacted the LSP Fusion Center and the school board IT people are looking into it,” Bienville Sheriff John Ballance said. “My investigators are aware of the situation and will be looking into the veracity of the threat.”

KSLA News 12 also has reached out to Louisiana State Police for comment.

The text, sent under the name “Bienville Schools Message” and forwarded to KSLA News 12 by multiple parents, was sent out about 6 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 24). It does not identify the schools involved.

The text starts out:

“Good evening. This is Superintendent William Wysinger of the Bienville Parish School Board. On Friday evening, September 22, 2023, and email threat was sent to one of our Principals. The email stated that someone was using the schools (sic) telephone to prank their phone and that they wanted it to stop or they would start pranking the Principal. ...”

The referenced email, the text says, goes on to threaten to harm a student of teacher if the situation is not resolved.

The superintendent’s text continues:

“Law enforcement was promptly notified and currently the Louisiana State Police, the FBI, and the Bienville Sheriffs Office are investigating the authenticity of the threat. Student and employee safety has and will continue to be our number one priority. A heightened police presence will be visible at the two campuses involved tomorrow as we continue to investigate this threat. If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Central Office at 318-263-9416. Please visit your district’s web based Student Progress Center for more details.”

Attempts to reach Wysinger for comment were unsuccessful.

