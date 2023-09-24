Saints lose 17-point fourth-quarter lead and starting QB Carr in 18-17 loss at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVUE) - The Saints entered the fourth quarter Sunday (Sept. 24) with a 17-0 advantage. They left Lambeau Field with an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the contest in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. The Saints were up 17-0 when he exited, and the Packers ripped off 18 straight points after Carr was replaced by Jameis Winston.

The extent of Carr’s injury was not immediately known.

#Saints QB Derek Carr is being taken to a local hospital to run additional tests after having X-Rays at the stadium, sources say. They will check for, among other things, internal injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

The Saints still had a chance to win at the end, but rookie kicker Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 left in the game.

Before the injury, Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. It was Graham’s first catch and touchdown of the season.

Jimmy Graham with his first catch of the season, and it’s also his first TD of the season. #Saints 7-0



pic.twitter.com/W2nzRXTa6e — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 24, 2023

The Saints’ other touchdown came courtesy of a Rashid Shaheed 76-yard punt return. His special teams touchdown doubled the Saints lead over the Packers, 14-0.

Rashid Shaheed, my goodness he’s got speed to burn 🔥🔥. 76-yard punt return for TD, #Saints 14-0



pic.twitter.com/D7KAW9BfH5 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 24, 2023

The Saints (2-1) host Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon, when they will get running back Alvin Kamara back after a three-game suspension.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.