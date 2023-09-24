Saints lose 17-point fourth-quarter lead and starting QB Carr in 18-17 loss at Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVUE) - The Saints entered the fourth quarter Sunday (Sept. 24) with a 17-0 advantage. They left Lambeau Field with an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the contest in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. The Saints were up 17-0 when he exited, and the Packers ripped off 18 straight points after Carr was replaced by Jameis Winston.
The extent of Carr’s injury was not immediately known.
#Saints QB Derek Carr is being taken to a local hospital to run additional tests after having X-Rays at the stadium, sources say. They will check for, among other things, internal injuries.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023
The Saints still had a chance to win at the end, but rookie kicker Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 left in the game.
Before the injury, Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. It was Graham’s first catch and touchdown of the season.
The Saints’ other touchdown came courtesy of a Rashid Shaheed 76-yard punt return. His special teams touchdown doubled the Saints lead over the Packers, 14-0.
The Saints (2-1) host Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon, when they will get running back Alvin Kamara back after a three-game suspension.
