More storms expected through tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We woke up to one round of storms this morning and another wave is expected to impact many parts of the ArkLaTex later tonight. Storms could be severe once again while you’re sleeping. After tonight, rain chances look like they’ll shut off again for the remainder of next week.

We’ll continue to see some rain and storm activity move through this morning. The severe threat has diminished for now, but a few stronger storms may still produce some wind gusts over 40 mph. As we head through the afternoon expect to see a lull in the wet weather with some sunshine expected to break through the clouds. Temperatures will be warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s north to mid 90s south.

Another round of showers and storms will develop outside of the ArkLaTex this evening and move into the area overnight. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind the primary threat. Some hail may also accompany the storms along with very heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is possible, especially in areas that saw heavy rain last night and this morning. Temperatures will ease back into the upper 60s to low 70s tonight.

Some rain and storms will be ongoing Monday morning, primarily near and south of I-20. The wet weather will diminish into the afternoon with only a few lingering showers expected across the far south. Temperatures will be mostly in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of next week looks warm and dry with sunshine returning. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through midweek with overnight lows getting back down into the 60s. We’ll turn a little hotter again later in the week with temperatures getting back into the 90s as we wrap up the month of September.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.