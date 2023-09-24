Man fights for life after drive-by shooting

Getting Answers
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while he was standing at an intersection in the St. Vincent neighborhood.

On Sept. 24, at 3:40 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting reported at the intersection of Dudley Street and Southern Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered that a man was standing at the intersection when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

