Man fights for life after drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while he was standing at an intersection in the St. Vincent neighborhood.

On Sept. 24, at 3:40 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting reported at the intersection of Dudley Street and Southern Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered that a man was standing at the intersection when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

