Summer Heat Safety Tips

Golf cart accident injures 2 Texas Southern band members at Grambling State University

(Photo Via GSU Press Release)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Grambling band member lost control of their golf cart, striking two Texas Southern band members.

On Sept. 23, at 7 p.m., during the Texas Southern and Grambling game night, Grambling State University Police (GDUP) received a call about a golf cart accident at the rear stadium support, at the Eddie Robinson Stadium.

When officers arrived they discovered that a Grambling State University student lost control of their golf cart. The cart flipped and struck a Texas Southern band member and landed on another Texas Southern band member.

One of the victims sustained an injury to the left arm and was experiencing pain on the left side. The other victim had injuries to the mouth, nose, and head.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment and were released the same night.

The driver refused treatment.

