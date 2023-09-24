Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Saints lose Carr, 17-point lead in 18-17 loss at Green Bay

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (Sept. 24). (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVUE) - The Saints entered the fourth quarter with a 17-0 advantage. They left Lambeau Field with an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the contest in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. The Saints were up 17-0 when he exited, and the Packers ripped off 18 straight points after Carr was replaced by Jameis Winston.

Ian Rapoport reported later on Sunday, Carr suffered an AC sprain to his shoulder.

The Saints still had a chance to win at the end, but rookie kicker Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 left in the game.

Before the injury, Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. It was Graham’s first catch and touchdown of the season.

The Saints’ other touchdown came courtesy of a Rashid Shaheed 76-yard punt return. His special teams touchdown doubled the Saints lead over the Packers, 14-0.

The Saints (2-1) host Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon, when they will get running back Alvin Kamara back after a three-game suspension.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from injuries after drive-by shooting; coroner releases name
File Graphic
Employee shot in chest as he helped customer put bags in vehicle
Fatal Crash generic image
Man dead after crashing into pole on Barksdale Highway
Threat against Bienville Parish school deemed not credible, sheriff’s office says
1 Stanley teen dies in UTV crash, 1 other injured

Latest News

New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Derek Carr ‘week-to-week’ with AC sprain, not ruled out for Week 4
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends during an NFL Football game in Arlington on...
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs out for season with torn ACL
Michael Thomas pulls in a first down reception against the Panthers. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina
According to IRS filings, Tulane head coach Willie Fritz's 2022 contract was $2.79 million. (AP...
IRS filings reveal contract numbers for Tulane coach Willie Fritz and AD Troy Dannen