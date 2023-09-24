Another round of storms tonight, followed by a mostly dry week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms will return later this evening and into tonight with some strong wind gusts and heavy rain possible. After the rain winds down early Monday, most of the remainder of the week is looking warm and dry.

Showers and storms will increase across the ArkLaTex by mid to late evening evening and move across the area overnight. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind the primary threat. Some hail may also accompany the storms along with very heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is possible, especially in areas that saw heavy rain last night and this morning. Temperatures will ease back into the upper 60s to low 70s tonight.

Some rain and storms will be ongoing Monday morning, primarily near and south of I-20. The wet weather will diminish into the afternoon with only a few lingering showers expected across the far south. Temperatures will be mostly in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of next week looks warm and dry with sunshine returning. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through midweek with overnight lows getting back down into the 60s. We’ll turn a little hotter again later in the week with temperatures getting back into the 90s as we wrap up the month of September.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.