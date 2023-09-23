Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle

Getting Answers
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINDEN, Texas (KSLA) - The police department in Linden, Texas is investigating a possible accidental shooting that left a man dead.

While an employee at Krump’s Grocery was helping a customer load bags into their vehicle, a firearm went off. He was struck and died at the grocery store, officials with the police department said.

It’s unclear how the gun went off. Officers are currently investigating this incident.

