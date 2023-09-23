Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Rain likely tomorrow, Monday

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday and happy Fall! Doesn’t feel like Fall out there with highs rising to the upper-90s across the ArkLaTex with some places reaching 100-degrees. Tonight, we will stay very warm with showers and storms beginning to move in around 11 PM. Lows will drop to the mid-70s.

Showers and storms are likely tomorrow as the cold front moves into the ArkLaTex. They look to begin overnight with heavy showers moving in around 3 Am and continuing through the 9 AM hour. Some storms may be strong to severe so don’t be surprised if you hear the warning notification go off. We take a break from the rain during most of the afternoon hours with more showers and storms likely moving in overnight into Monday. Showers continue until about noon Monday. Temperatures tomorrow will vary with some locations rising to the low-90s and some only seeing the low to mid-90s.

Monday’s highs drop to the mid-80s with some humidity sticking in the air. The rest of the week will see a steady climb in temperature with highs bouncing back to the upper-80s by the end of the week and possibly the low-90s by the weekend.

