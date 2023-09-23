More rain on the way a and some relief from the heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday and happy Fall! It isn’t going to feel like fall today with highs likely rising to the mid and upper-90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures reaching into the triple digits again. It will be sunny and dry all day. Tonight, lows will drop to the low-70s and upper-60s and that’s really about it for Saturday.

Tomorrow brings the cold front that we have been discussing for a while now and though it will not be that FALL cold front that we all want, it will bring some heat relief into next week. Before it does that, though, it will bring showers and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex off and on throughout the day. More widespread chances for showers and storms moves in tomorrow night and overnight, with some lingering into Monday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will vary but the low-90s are still possible.

Monday’s highs drop to the mid-80s with some humidity sticking in the air. We’ll see some showers in the morning but most look done by the noon hour. The rest of the week will see a steady climb in temperature with highs bouncing back to the upper-80s by the end of the week and possible the low-90s by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.