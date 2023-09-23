MEET THE CANDIDATES: La. state representative

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several candidates are running for the positions of State Representative in the Oct. 14 elections.

On Oct. 14, positions for Louisiana State Representatives in districts 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 25, and 25 are currently being voted on.

District 1

Randall Liles (R) (R) Liles is the founder and owner of Ark-La-Tex Superior Signs in Shreveport Invests in residential and commercial real estate. Currently, he serves on the Blanchard Economic and Zoning Committee, as well as the Poke Salade Festival Committee.

Danny McCormick (R) McCormick formed the Caddo Lake’s Last Stand and fought against the bill dealing with the Caddo Lake National Heritage Area. He is involved with the Caddo Parish Alliance organization.



District 2

Steven Jackson (D) (D) Jackson is a Shreveport, Louisiana, native. In 2012, he was recognized by the Shreveport Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Young Professional Initiative as one of the 40 under 40 young professionals. He served as Executive Assistant to Shreveport Mayor, Cedric B. Glover. In 2015, Jackson was elected to represent District 3 on the Caddo Parish Commission(CPC) and later became the youngest person to serve as the president of CPC.

Terence Vinson (D) Vinson is currently a member of the Caddo Parish Public Schools board, representing District 3 since 2020. Lives in Shreveport, Louisiana



District 4

Jasmine R. Green (D) Green has been a member of the Caddo Parish Public Schools board since 2010.

Lyndon B. Johnson (D) Johnson is the current District 2 commissioner in Caddo Parish. He has worked 28 years in the Oil industry, 22 of those years in leadership positions. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in business administration.

Joy Walters (D) Walters has been recognized by Essence Magazine and MSNBC Shreveport, Louisiana Native. Served 5 years as the vice president of communications to the Young Democrats of Louisiana at the Democratic National Convention.



District 6

Robert “Bobby” Darrow (D) Darrow is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana Earned a Bachelor’s degree from Centenary College, Master’s from LSUS, and EdD in leadership from LSUS. Helped established The Philadephia Center in 1990 and serves as executive director emeritus Spent a decade as a CEO in corporate management, including as general manager of Cowboy’s Club and Restaurant in Bossier City and Baton Rouge. 33 years as CEO of nonprofit organizations. Served as managing and artistic director of Shreveport Little Theatre for several decades. Author of a book, “Maker of Dreams” and a documentary film premiered on LPB.

Evan McMichael (no party) - McMichael was born in Shreveport and grew up in Blanchard. Graduated from LSU Law and admitted to the bar in 2021. Served Caddo Parish as a public defender.

Michael Melerine (R) Current BESE member of District 4. Graduate of LSU Practices law at Seabaugh & Sepulvado, LLC Executive Committee Member, Independence Bowl Foundation Former Board of Directors Member, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc. Former Board of Directors Member, Riverbend Rotary of Shreveport



District 7

“Larry” Bagley (R) Elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2015. Owner of an Allstate Insurance Agency Health and welfare, Chairman House Select Leadership Committee Joint Select Committee on Louisiana Economic Recovery

“Tim” Pruitt (R) Graduate of Louisiana Tech University with a degree in environmental science. Worked for 15 years in the oil and gas industry helping facilities comply with laws and policies.



District 9

“Dodie” Horton (R) Lives in Haughton, Louisiana Founding member of the Louisiana Conservative Caucus Member of the Transportation, Highways, & Public Works Committee, House & Governmental Committee, and House Select Committee on Women and Children

“Chris” Turner (R) Born and raised in north Louisiana. Graduated for business at Louisiana Tech University Owner of Medicine Shoppe Was store director for Brookshires, and worked there for 25 years.



District 24

Clarence Beebe (R)

Lives in Hornbeck, Louisiana

Rodney Schamerhorn (R) Lives in Leesville, Louisiana Elected to State Representative in 2019 Retired from trucking, site work, roll-off container service, demo, and construction debris landfill.



District 25

Jason Dewitt (R) Retired first responder Small business owner

Patricia “Trish” Leleux (R) Small business owner Lived in Woodworth for 20 years. Received bachelor in criminology with a minor in environmental science from Auburn University Worked as a realtor and broker CEO of The Trish Leleux Group.



