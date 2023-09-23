MEET THE CANDIDATES: La. attorney general

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Oct. 14 election is coming up in Louisiana, and the position of attorney general is up for grabs.

Five candidates are running for attorney general, a position previously held by incumbent Jeff Landry.

Candidates:

Lindsey Cheek (D) Cheek’s career consists of working as an attorney with The Cheek Law Firm, The Lanier Law Firm, PLLC, a clerk with the Harris Country District Attorney, and as a business consultant with The WorkSorce. She served on the Executive Committee of the Louisiana Association for Justice and the Board of Governors for the American Association for Justice. Lives in New Orleans.

“Marty” Maley (R) Maley has previously run to try and unseat Buddy Caldwell (R) in 2015. Maley’s career experience includes working as an attorney with the Maley Law Firm and as a felony prosecutor with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He served on the board of the South Louisiana Branch of the Quality Deer Management Association and was president of the ADA Board of Directors for the Louisiana District Attorney Association. Lives in Batton Rouge, Louisiana

“Liz” Baker Murrill (R) Murrill is from New Orleans, Louisiana, and currently lives in Baton Rouge. Her work experience includes working as the solicitor general director of the Administrative Division of the Louisiana Department of Justice, a mediator with Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions, and the managing director of Strategic Governmental Solutions, LLC. She served on the board of directors of Family Services of Baton Rouge and founded the Baton Rouge Bar Association Disaster Recovery Legal Service Project.

John Stefanski (R) Stefanski’s career experience includes working as an attorney and law clerk. He served the community as a state representative for District 42. Lives in Crowley, Louisiana

Perry Walker Terrebonne (D) Terrebonne’s career experience includes working as an attorney. Lives in New Orleans, Louisiana



