MEET THE CANDIDATES: La. attorney general
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Oct. 14 election is coming up in Louisiana, and the position of attorney general is up for grabs.
Five candidates are running for attorney general, a position previously held by incumbent Jeff Landry.
Candidates:
- Lindsey Cheek (D)
- Cheek’s career consists of working as an attorney with The Cheek Law Firm, The Lanier Law Firm, PLLC, a clerk with the Harris Country District Attorney, and as a business consultant with The WorkSorce.
- She served on the Executive Committee of the Louisiana Association for Justice and the Board of Governors for the American Association for Justice.
- Lives in New Orleans.
- “Marty” Maley (R)
- Maley has previously run to try and unseat Buddy Caldwell (R) in 2015.
- Maley’s career experience includes working as an attorney with the Maley Law Firm and as a felony prosecutor with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
- He served on the board of the South Louisiana Branch of the Quality Deer Management Association and was president of the ADA Board of Directors for the Louisiana District Attorney Association.
- Lives in Batton Rouge, Louisiana
- “Liz” Baker Murrill (R)
- Murrill is from New Orleans, Louisiana, and currently lives in Baton Rouge.
- Her work experience includes working as the solicitor general director of the Administrative Division of the Louisiana Department of Justice, a mediator with Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions, and the managing director of Strategic Governmental Solutions, LLC.
- She served on the board of directors of Family Services of Baton Rouge and founded the Baton Rouge Bar Association Disaster Recovery Legal Service Project.
- John Stefanski (R)
- Stefanski’s career experience includes working as an attorney and law clerk.
- He served the community as a state representative for District 42.
- Lives in Crowley, Louisiana
- Perry Walker Terrebonne (D)
- Terrebonne’s career experience includes working as an attorney.
- Lives in New Orleans, Louisiana
