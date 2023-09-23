MEET THE CANDIDATES: Caddo Parish juvenile court judge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Oct. 14, votes are being cast in the election for Caddo Parish’s juvenile court judge.

Two candidates are running against each other for the position of Caddo Parish juvenile court j udge.

Candidates:

Justin Courtney (R) (R) A lifelong resident of Caddo Parish Graduated Northwestern with a bachelor’s in accounting and Southern University Law Center, JD. Admitted to Louisiana bar in 2004. Counsel for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) from 2020-2023 Represented juveniles in delinquency cases and Families in Need Services Served as litigation director for Legal Services of North Louisiana

Heidi Martin (R) Went to LSU Law and is an attorney in Shreveport-Bossier. Handled over 700 cases in juvenile court Routinely provides free legal services for child victims of abuse and neglect through her work with the Shreveport BAR’s Pro Bono Project.



