MEET THE CANDIDATES: Caddo Parish district commissioners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Oct. 14, elections will be held and some Caddo Parish district commissioner positions are up for election.

Caddo Parish Districts 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, and 12 are up for grabs during this election

Meet the candidates before you vote >>>

District 1

Todd Hopkins (R) He coached in Blanchard Biddy Ball and Dixie League baseball in the early 1990s. Former member of Louisiana Republican Party State Central Committee. Founding member and former chairman of the North Caddo Medical Center Foundation. A long-standing association with the Rotary Club of Oil City from 1991 to 2008, during which he served as a club president and an assistant governor.

“Chris” Kracman (R) Coaches Blanchard Athletes Club. Founder of A Better Blanchard Group. Caddo Alliance. for Freedom founder.



District 3

Joshua A. Hanson (No party) (No party) Graduate of Bossier Parish Community College and Louisiana Tech University. Owner of Lark Realty, broker licensed in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas. Owner of Louisiana Lagniappe Insurance Co. Businessman of the Year 2004 – Springhill North Webster Chamber of Commerce

Victor L. Thomas (D) (D) U.S. Army veteran. Thomas is a community organizer. Educator

Michael D. Williams (D)

District 4

Frank Thaxton (R) Business owner of HomeLUXE and ThaxPack LLC. Past president for Louisiana Housing and Education Inc, Louisiana Consulting and Inspections, and LACI LLC Caddo Parish native

John-Paul Young (R) Currently serving as vice president of the Caddo Commission Shreveport native. Current incumbent



District 8

Grace Anne Blake (R) (R) Owner of Avalon Salon for 25 years. Life-long Caddo resident

“Tim” Euler (R) Head of school at Word of God Academy National speaker and consultant on education, parenting, family life, and youth.



District 10

Quinton J. Aught (D) (D) LSUS graduate

Ronald “Ronnie” Cothran (D) Served as Caddo Commissioner for District 8 since Jan. 2023. Graduate of Grambling University and Wright State University Retired sergeant major U.S. Army Medical Corps. Retired principal

Kenny Gordon (D) Graduate of Southern University Retired teacher of 27 years. Veteran



District 12

David Cox (R) Resident of Greenwood Served as Caddo Commission for District 10 for three terms. Served 12 years and headed the committee over property standards and animal control 30 years experience in the transportation industry.

“Ken” Epperson, Sr. (D) Current incumbent for seven terms. U.S. Army Veteran Caddo Parish Commission president 1996 - 2001 Police Jury Association of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Louisiana



Keep up-to-date on the results here >>> ELECTION RESULTS

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.