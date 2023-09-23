MEET THE CANDIDATES: BESE Districts 4 & 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Oct. 14, an election will be held for Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) Districts 4 and 5.

There are no incumbents in this race.

Candidates

District 4:

Paige Hoffpauir (R) Lifelong Louisiana resident. Hoffpauir is a businesswoman and community leader

Stacey Melerine (R) Melerine is a native of the Shreveport-Bossier City area. She has a bachelor’s degree in law and is a member of the Louisiana Bar Association. Currently serves as a secretary for the Junior League of Shreveport Bossier and was named Junior League’s Volunteer of the Year. Former member of the board of directors of Catholic Charities of North Louisiana and Girls on the Run of Shreveport.

Emma Shepard (D) Shepard earned a master’s in elementary education and teaching and an education specialist degree. Her experience includes working as a teacher and serving as the president of the Louisiana Association of Educators, the LAE Board of Directors, and the YWCA Racial and Social Justice Committee.



District 5:

“Toby” Brazzel (R) Brazzel earned bachelor’s degrees in both finance and aviation. His career experience includes working as an investment advisory representative with Allstate Financial Services, LLC. Founded Hands for Healing International and is affiliated with the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce and the Alexandria Rotary Club.

Lance Harris (R) Harris’ experience includes working as a business executive and as a State Representative for Rapides Parish.



