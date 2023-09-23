MEET THE CANDIDATES: BESE Districts 4 & 5
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Oct. 14, an election will be held for Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) Districts 4 and 5.
There are no incumbents in this race.
Candidates
District 4:
- Paige Hoffpauir (R)
- Lifelong Louisiana resident.
- Hoffpauir is a businesswoman and community leader
- Stacey Melerine (R)
- Melerine is a native of the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
- She has a bachelor’s degree in law and is a member of the Louisiana Bar Association.
- Currently serves as a secretary for the Junior League of Shreveport Bossier and was named Junior League’s Volunteer of the Year.
- Former member of the board of directors of Catholic Charities of North Louisiana and Girls on the Run of Shreveport.
- Emma Shepard (D)
- Shepard earned a master’s in elementary education and teaching and an education specialist degree.
- Her experience includes working as a teacher and serving as the president of the Louisiana Association of Educators, the LAE Board of Directors, and the YWCA Racial and Social Justice Committee.
District 5:
- “Toby” Brazzel (R)
- Brazzel earned bachelor’s degrees in both finance and aviation.
- His career experience includes working as an investment advisory representative with Allstate Financial Services, LLC.
- Founded Hands for Healing International and is affiliated with the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce and the Alexandria Rotary Club.
- Lance Harris (R)
- Harris’ experience includes working as a business executive and as a State Representative for Rapides Parish.
