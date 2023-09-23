Man dead after crashing into pole on Barksdale Highway
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man is dead following a car crash that occurred Saturday morning (Sept. 23).
The Shreveport Police Department responded to the wreck at 7:45 a.m. A male was traveling east bound when he struck a pole sign near Super 1 Foods on Barksdale Hwy. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SPD is currently investigating the wreck.
