Man dead after crashing into pole on Barksdale Highway

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man is dead following a car crash that occurred Saturday morning (Sept. 23).

The Shreveport Police Department responded to the wreck at 7:45 a.m. A male was traveling east bound when he struck a pole sign near Super 1 Foods on Barksdale Hwy. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SPD is currently investigating the wreck.

