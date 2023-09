SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cute, cuddly kitties need a fur-ever home.

On Friday, Sept. 22, Kristine Goodfellow, from Port City Cat Rescue, joined KSLA to discuss how to foster a pet from the adoption center.

Port City Cat Rescue adoption event (Port City Cat Rescue)

An adoption event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PetSmart on Youree Drive. The adoption fee is $80.

