Fall arrives this weekend, but summer heat hangs on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Autumnal Equinox happens at 1:50am Friday night marking the arrival of the fall season in the northern hemisphere. Summer temperatures though will hang on the next couple of days before very slight ‘cooling’ comes in next week behind a weak cold front. That front will provide a spark for some much needed rainfall across portions of the ArkLaTex over the next few days.

We’ll stay quiet in most areas tonight under partly cloudy skies. A few showers or storms may form across parts of north-central Louisiana or southern Arkansas, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will settle back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Much of the day Saturday is looking dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will heat up into the mid 90s by afternoon. With the humidity it will feel like the low 100s in some areas.

Rain and storm chances are expected to pick up on Sunday with an initial round in the morning, followed by a lull in the afternoon and then more storms coming in late Sunday evening into Sunday night in advance of an approaching cold front. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out with gusty wind and some hail the primary concerns. Temperatures outside of any rain will heat into the upper 80s to low 90s. The chance of rain during the day Sunday is around 40%.

Showers and storms will likely be ongoing in parts of the area Monday morning before tapering off into the afternoon. We’ll see a ‘cooler’ day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

The remainder of next week looks seasonably warm, but not too hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and morning lows in the 60s. Dry weather looks likely as well.

