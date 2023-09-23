1 Stanley teen dies in UTV crash, 1 other injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 17-year-old girl lost control of her UTV and struck a tree.

On Sept. 23, just after 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) began to investigate a single-vehicle fatal UTV accident that claimed the life of Aubrey Hubier, 17, on La. Highway 539 at Bobcat Lane.

The investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda UTV, driven by Hubier, was traveling north on LA Hwy 539 in Desoto Parish. For unknown reasons, Hubier lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.

As a result of the crash, Hubier, who was unrestrained and not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was ejected from the UTV and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Desoto Parish Coroner’s Office.

Another juvenile passenger who was riding with Hubie, who also was not restrained or wearing a helmet, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were collected.

It is LSP’s belief that speed was a possible factor in the crash and also reminds the public that it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles on any public roadway in this state.

