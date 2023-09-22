Tattoo artists from across nation attending Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For 12 years, a highly anticipated annual tattoo festival has brought together tattoo enthusiasts, artists, and vendors to showcase their passion for the art.
On Sept. 22- 24, the Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street. Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the nation will be attending the event.
“Whether you’re an experienced tattoo artist or someone looking to get inked for the first time, this event is the perfect place to discover new trends, styles, and techniques in the world of tattoos and art,” says the website.
Attending artists:
- UNIVERSITY INK TATTOO & PIERCING
- POPE FRANCIS
- LUCKY 7 TATTOO
- GALLERY INK TATTOO STUDIO
- BOMBARD 3D PRINTING
- DERMAGRAPHIC STUDIO
- PRODUCTS OF THE WILD
- PINE STREET TATTOO & PIERCING LLC
- BLACK BIRD STUDIO
- PALE HORSE TATTOO
- TATTOO STUDIO 237
- JORDAN SUMMERS
- PAPER CRANE TATTOO
- SAINTS & SINNERS INK
- CAPTAIN TATTOO ART COLLECTIVE
- MINDS EYE STUDIO
- MARK MATHEWS
- EARL NOBLE
- CAMEO
- FORGED TRUE TATTOO
- SPACE WIZARDS TATTOO
- VOODOUX TATTOUX
- SULLEN ART COLLECTIVE (CLOTHING)
- HAND FORGED TATTOO
- BLESSED INK
- INK LINK
- DOULOS TATTOO
- NEXT LEVEL INK STUDIO – GUILLERMO BALMACEDA
- PURPLE ROSE TATTOO
- SACRED TATTOO INK
- SPARE CHANGE GAME
- MORALES INK
- RAZORBLADE TATTOO SUPPLY
- MOZAIK TATTOO AND ART STUDIO
- CUSTOM CONCEPTS
- H2OCEAN
- LOVING TATTOO COLLECTIVE
- NAEZ INK
- ENLIGHTENED OBSESSIONS
- SOLDIER MIKE’S TATTOOS
- THE TAPEWORM PROJECT
- 47 INKED
- INK SLINGAS
- BLACK DIAMOND TATTOO COLLECTIVE
- GOOD CAT TATTOO
- BLUE BYRD TATTOOS
- TOE JAMZS @ CO.
While at the event, don’t miss Dr. Finnegan’s Circus as it entertains several times during the event.
Schedule of events:
Open times:
- Friday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tickets:
- 1 day pass - $25
- 3 day pass - $50
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inkin-shreveport-tickets-680634465007?aff=oddtdtcreator
