Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Tattoo artists from across nation attending Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival

Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival(Inkin Productions)
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For 12 years, a highly anticipated annual tattoo festival has brought together tattoo enthusiasts, artists, and vendors to showcase their passion for the art.

On Sept. 22- 24, the Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street. Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the nation will be attending the event.

“Whether you’re an experienced tattoo artist or someone looking to get inked for the first time, this event is the perfect place to discover new trends, styles, and techniques in the world of tattoos and art,” says the website.

Attending artists:

While at the event, don’t miss Dr. Finnegan’s Circus as it entertains several times during the event.

Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival(Inkin Productions)
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival(Inkin Productions)
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival(Inkin Productions)
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival(Inkin Productions)

Schedule of events:

Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival(Inkin Productions)

Open times:

  • Friday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tickets:

  • 1 day pass - $25
  • 3 day pass - $50

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inkin-shreveport-tickets-680634465007?aff=oddtdtcreator

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Jeffery Callender, 51.
Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A swastika found on a road in the Mansfield area before and after it was covered up.
DeSoto investigating appearance of swastikas on a road and a sign in the parish

Latest News

Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
Fire at Aycock Distributing Co. building
Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Burn bans issued in the ArkLaTex due to extremely dry conditions
The State Fair of Louisiana returns to Shreveport for its 117th year on Oct. 26, 2023.
‘Fall Nights & Carnival Nights’: State Fair of Louisiana back for 117th year