SWEPCO to install smart meters in north, central Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new meters SWEPCO plans to install will allow customers to monitor their power usage.

On Sept. 22, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) announced it will begin installing advanced digital meters soon, more commonly known as smart meters.

SWEPCO says that the new smart meters will empower customers to have more control over their energy use and provide improved customer service. Accordingly, the meters use secure wireless technology to provide timely and accurate meter reading data that the customers can use to better understand and manage energy at home or at their business. The meters also allow for real-time outage notifications to SWEPCO for a more seamless power restoration.

Installations in the Shreveport-Bossier City area will begin in October for 234,000 customers. After Shreveport-Bossier City, installations will begin in Hornbeck and other parts of SWEPCO’S Louisiana territory.

Deployment of the meters will continue across the state through 2025.

“Smart meters are part of SWEPCO’s ongoing commitment to help meet the evolving expectations and needs of our customers,” said Paul Pratt, director of customer services & marketing for SWEPCO. “Smart meters give our customers more control over their daily energy usage, can help create smart energy habits, aid in power restoration and they offer additional benefits of convenience.”

The plan builds from a pilot program that began late in 2021 for 10,000 customers in Bossier City and 2,000 customers in Natchitoches. Installing the meters adds an AMS surcharge for customers that will take effect on Sept. 28. The surcharge for residential customers is $3.24 a month for residential customers for the first four years, then $2.75 for the next four years after that. For commercial or industrial customers, the surcharge will be $6.40 and will expire after four years.

Customers can opt out for a smart meter but SWEPCO says it will charge a one-time cost and a recurring monthly fee for doing so. The fee goes towards the costs associated with sending a SWEPCO employee to read a meter. Non-residential customers cannot decline a smart meter.

There will be a short interruption to customers’ electric service during the installation and customers may need to reset their digital devices afterward. Customers do not need to be home during the installation. Once the meter is installed, a notice will be left on the customer’s door.

For more information on smart meters, visit SWEPCO.com/smartmeters.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.