Starting the weekend hot; rain on the way for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We have some storms working their way through the ArkLaTex today and that will be the case off and on throughout your Friday. Temperatures will vary wildly with places north and along I-30 likely not reaching the 90s for highs whereas the southern half of the region likely will see highs around 91-degrees. Showers may struggle to make their way south. Tonight, shower chances continue on an isolated basis with lows in the low-70s and upper-60s.

The weekend starts off hot and dry but by Sunday afternoon, a stronger cold front will slowly approach from the west bringing more widespread storm chances to the entire region. Storms will then continue through Sunday night and into Monday with the potential of some severe weather across parts of the ArkLaTex. Stay tuned for more updates on this.

Behind this front, cooler air arrives with highs for much of next week in the mid-80s along with much lower humidity. Should be a great stretch of weather to get outside!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.