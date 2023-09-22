Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport community gathers in remembrance of 1963 Civil Rights march

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Walking in the footsteps of history, this weekend marks the 60th anniversary when eighteen students marched from Booker T. Washington High School to downtown Shreveport as they protested the beating of the Reverend Harry Blake.

On Friday, Sept. 22, survivors of the 1963 freedom march, city leaders in the community, and students at Booker T. Washington High School remembered those who marched during the movement. Because of protestors’ bravery, Shreveport and Little Union Baptist Church were honored as historical markers on the Civil Rights Trail.

The Shreveport Police Department supported and escorted a march that was violently disrupted by police on this very day,...

Posted by Shreveport Police Department on Friday, September 22, 2023

Little Union Baptist Church is also the place where policemen attacked worshippers, who were holding a memorial service for the young victims of the Birmingham Church bombing in 1963.

