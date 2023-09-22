Safety a concern as motorists adjust to I-20 major rehabilitation project in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Traffic is down to one lane on portions of Interstate 20 in Bossier City.

As we’ve told you all week, we’re only days into the I-20 major rehabilitation project and it’ll be about two years before it is complete.

There already have been reports of standstill, bumper-to-bumper traffic and multiple accidents on I-20 and alternate routes that have several travelers concerned.

So KSLA News 12 again talked with Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (LaDOTD) officials. They told us they believe a better highway will make up for these temporary frustrations.

“Fix I-20. We want to see something happen on I-20. We want to see the progress made,” area LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

“Well, here’s the progress. Progress comes with a little bit of pain when it comes to a construction project, especially one on the interstate.”

[Learn more about the I-20 major rehabilitation project]

With the lane closures, safety has become a concern for many.

“There were a lot of wrecks this morning. 220 and 20. Insane,” Jessica wrote to KSLA News 12.

Karen said, “40 minutes on 220 to get past Airline to benton.”

And Michael observed, “Y’all couldn’t deal with a few bumps on I-20, so get ready for the next 2 years to be like this.”

LaDOTD says it will monitor traffic flow within the first few weeks of the project and will make adjustments based on their queue detection system as well as with traffic signals on surface streets. However, as of right now, there will be no changes to the construction zone or alternate routes.

INTERMITTENT RAMP CLOSURES LaDOTD advises motorists to anticipate intermittent on- and off-ramp closures as part of the I-20 major rehabilitation project that is under construction in Bossier City. These brief ramp closures are anticipated to take place in half-hour to hourlong intervals and will take place only during non-peak travel times. The ramp closures may impact various interchanges within the rehabilitation zone, including Airline Drive, Barksdale Boulevard, Industrial Drive and Old Minden Road, although not at the same time. The closures are necessary to allow for the movement of equipment as work progresses on Phase 1 of the I-20 major rehabilitation project.

