Rally for Shanerika Flemings calls for council members’ resignation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Calls for the council members’ resignation come after accusations of racial slurs and unprofessionalism by the former clerk of council.

On Sept. 22, starting at 10 a.m., at the Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, organizers for the Labor Rally for Shanerika M. Flemings, former clerk of council, will call for the resignation of the Shreveport City Council members, Gary Brooks and Ursula Bowman.

The rally and call for resignation started because of a council meeting on Sept. 12, where the former clerk of council made alarming accusations of racial slurs and unprofessionalism about the council members. Flemmings also spoke out against her termination. A viral video was released to the public.

Speakers express support for Flemings, who they feel was illegally targeted and terminated from the job. The leaders of the rally are asking citizens to pack the council chambers during the council meeting.

Flemings has sought out and now has counsel, and she was advised by them not to show up to the rally.

Clerk of Council Shanerika Fleming was fired in a 4-3 vote.

Previous story>>> https://bit.ly/3EPz3Jm

