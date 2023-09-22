Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive worker.(crstrbrt/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma oil field worker died on the job this week after inhaling fumes inside an oil tank, officials said.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office identified the worker as 30-year-old Darrell Newton of Paul’s Valley.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive worker.

Newton was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McClain County Sheriff Landy Offolter told KOCO that Newton succumbed to fumes and then fell into approximately 12 to 18 inches of crude oil at the bottom of the oil tank.

Offolter said other employees pulled Newton out of the tank, started CPR and called 911.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Jeffery Callender, 51.
Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A swastika found on a road in the Mansfield area before and after it was covered up.
DeSoto investigating appearance of swastikas on a road and a sign in the parish

Latest News

A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Burn bans issued in the ArkLaTex due to extremely dry conditions
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Authorities search for suspect wanted in killing who was mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support