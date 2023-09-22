Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

MEET THE CANIDATES: La. lieutenant governor

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the Oct. 14 election in Louisiana, the votes will be cast for the position of lieutenant governor.

Six candidates are funning for the lieutenant governor, a position previously held by incumbent Billy Nungesser.

Candidates:

  • Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory (R)
    • Guillory, of Opelousas, Louisiana, worked in the Nixon Administration teaching agencies how to enforce modern civil rights laws.
    • He served a decade in the Louisiana legislature as a state senator.
  • “Tami” Hotard (R)
    • Tami Hotard was born in New Orleans.
    • Hotard is a businesswoman who worked in real estate development and management for 25 years in Florida, Mississippi, and Louisiana.
    • She taught college and authored books on Louisiana tourism.
  • Willie Jones (D)
    • Jones previously ran in 2019 for the same position against Billy Nungesser.
  • Billy Nungesser (R)
    • Nungesser, the incumbent, was elected president of Plaquemines Parish in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010.
    • He was a small businessman and earned Louisiana Life Magazine’s Top CEO.
  • Bruce Payton (I)
    • Payton was born in Harahan, Louisiana, and has decades of business experience, including several industries, education, and real estate.
    • He worked as a media consultant.
  • Gary Rispone (no party)
    • Rispone lives in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana.
    • His career experience includes owning and working as a co-host of a cable TV outdoors show.

