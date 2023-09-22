MEET THE CANIDATES: La. lieutenant governor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the Oct. 14 election in Louisiana, the votes will be cast for the position of lieutenant governor.

Six candidates are funning for the lieutenant governor, a position previously held by incumbent Billy Nungesser.

Candidates:

Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory (R) (R) Guillory, of Opelousas, Louisiana, worked in the Nixon Administration teaching agencies how to enforce modern civil rights laws. He served a decade in the Louisiana legislature as a state senator.

“Tami” Hotard (R) Tami Hotard was born in New Orleans. Hotard is a businesswoman who worked in real estate development and management for 25 years in Florida, Mississippi, and Louisiana. She taught college and authored books on Louisiana tourism.

Willie Jones (D) Jones previously ran in 2019 for the same position against Billy Nungesser.

Billy Nungesser (R) Nungesser, the incumbent, was elected president of Plaquemines Parish in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. He was a small businessman and earned Louisiana Life Magazine’s Top CEO.

Bruce Payton (I) Payton was born in Harahan, Louisiana, and has decades of business experience, including several industries, education, and real estate. He worked as a media consultant.

Gary Rispone (no party) Rispone lives in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. His career experience includes owning and working as a co-host of a cable TV outdoors show.



