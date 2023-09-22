MEET THE CANIDATES: La. lieutenant governor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the Oct. 14 election in Louisiana, the votes will be cast for the position of lieutenant governor.
Six candidates are funning for the lieutenant governor, a position previously held by incumbent Billy Nungesser.
Candidates:
- Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory (R)
- Guillory, of Opelousas, Louisiana, worked in the Nixon Administration teaching agencies how to enforce modern civil rights laws.
- He served a decade in the Louisiana legislature as a state senator.
- “Tami” Hotard (R)
- Tami Hotard was born in New Orleans.
- Hotard is a businesswoman who worked in real estate development and management for 25 years in Florida, Mississippi, and Louisiana.
- She taught college and authored books on Louisiana tourism.
- Willie Jones (D)
- Jones previously ran in 2019 for the same position against Billy Nungesser.
- Billy Nungesser (R)
- Nungesser, the incumbent, was elected president of Plaquemines Parish in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010.
- He was a small businessman and earned Louisiana Life Magazine’s Top CEO.
- Bruce Payton (I)
- Payton was born in Harahan, Louisiana, and has decades of business experience, including several industries, education, and real estate.
- He worked as a media consultant.
- Gary Rispone (no party)
- Rispone lives in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana.
- His career experience includes owning and working as a co-host of a cable TV outdoors show.
