Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a massive fire in Texarkana, Texas.

MASSIVE FIRE IN TEXARKANA Huge fire on Broad Street in Texarkana, Texas>>> https://www.ksla.com/2023/09/22/massive-fire-breaks-out-old-aycock-distributing-building-texarkana/ Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, September 22, 2023

It happened sometime Friday morning (Sept. 22) at the old Aycock Distributing building on Broad Street.

Crews are on the scene now. Few details are available at this time. We’ll update this story when we know more.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.