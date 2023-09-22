Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana

By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a massive fire in Texarkana, Texas.

MASSIVE FIRE IN TEXARKANA

Huge fire on Broad Street in Texarkana, Texas>>> https://www.ksla.com/2023/09/22/massive-fire-breaks-out-old-aycock-distributing-building-texarkana/

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, September 22, 2023

It happened sometime Friday morning (Sept. 22) at the old Aycock Distributing building on Broad Street.

Crews are on the scene now. Few details are available at this time. We’ll update this story when we know more.

