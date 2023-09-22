Man dies after being hit by vehicle, dragged on I-49

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A pedestrian was killed on I-49 as he was trying to cross the road.

It happened in the predawn hours on Monday, Sept. 18 on I-49 between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Southern Loop. The man died as a result of being hit by a vehicle.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as Justin Mouser, 47. He was hit by a vehicle and dragged, the coroner’s office says. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mouser’s death remains under investigation. Toxicology results are pending.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.