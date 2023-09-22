Man dies after being hit by vehicle, dragged on I-49
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A pedestrian was killed on I-49 as he was trying to cross the road.
It happened in the predawn hours on Monday, Sept. 18 on I-49 between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Southern Loop. The man died as a result of being hit by a vehicle.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as Justin Mouser, 47. He was hit by a vehicle and dragged, the coroner’s office says. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Mouser’s death remains under investigation. Toxicology results are pending.
