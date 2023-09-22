Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Livestock trailer fire causes traffic stall on I-49 N; roadway could be shut down for hours

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on I-49 North.
The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on I-49 North.(CPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies have closed part of I-49 North due to a fire involving an 18-wheeler tractor trailer transporting live cattle, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

TROOP G TRAFFIC ADVISORY I-49 northbound at Stonewall/Frierson Exit Caddo and Desoto Parish- Louisiana State Police...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Friday, September 22, 2023

The fire happened on Friday, Sept. 22., just before 2 p.m., on I-49 N just south of the Southern Loop exit. Caddo Fire District #6 arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire that occurred in the trailer’s back wheels.

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on I-49 North.
The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on I-49 North.(CPSO)
The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on I-49 North.
The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on I-49 North.(CPSO)

The driver was not injured.

The roadway could be shut down for hours as crews work to move the animals onto another trailer.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Jeffery Callender, 51.
Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Latest News

Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
Tattoo artists from across nation attending Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
SWEPCO to install smart meters.
SWEPCO to install smart meters in north, central Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Doctor discusses healthy aging for women, signs to look for as age advances