Livestock trailer fire causes traffic stall on I-49 N; roadway could be shut down for hours

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies have closed part of I-49 North due to a fire involving an 18-wheeler tractor trailer transporting live cattle, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

The fire happened on Friday, Sept. 22., just before 2 p.m., on I-49 N just south of the Southern Loop exit. Caddo Fire District #6 arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire that occurred in the trailer’s back wheels.

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on I-49 North. (CPSO)

The driver was not injured.

The roadway could be shut down for hours as crews work to move the animals onto another trailer.

