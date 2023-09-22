Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness Ball set Oct. 21 in Coushatta

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month(Pexels)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. So chances are most people know someone who has been affected by breast cancer.

Tangela Maxwell knows all too well about dealing with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2022. On Thursday, Sept. 21, she joined KSLA live to talk about the importance of getting checked and an upcoming event to support breast cancer awareness. Nikki Mims also spoke with KSLA. She’ll be a speaker at the upcoming awareness event.

Tickets to the Breast Cancers Awareness Ball are $15 each or $25 per couple.
Tickets to the Breast Cancers Awareness Ball are $15 each or $25 per couple.(Tangela Maxwell)

The event is called the Breast Cancer Awareness Ball. It’s being held Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Red River Community Center, 1603 Ringgold Ave. in Coushatta.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Beneficial rain on the way
Storm threat ramping up across the ArkLaTex
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Jeffery Callender, 51.
Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife

Latest News

Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer's Day
Here’s how to spot early signs of Alzheimer’s; and learn who is most at risk of the disease
Counseling
‘I just became so overwhelmed and so depressed,’ woman recalls battle with depression, suicidal ideation since childhood
Inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness Ball set Oct. 21 in Coushatta
Inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness Ball set Oct. 21 in Coushatta
Daryl Rosborough has had sickle-cell disease since he was a child. He was diagnosed at two...
East Texas man creates sickle-cell support community as he battles disease