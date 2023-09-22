Hit & miss storms across the ArkLaTex today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Sadly, with the latest data being released yesterday, the drought conditions in the region have gotten worse. But some rain relief appears to be on the way through early next week. And after a hot first weekend of fall, cooler weather is expected to settle in next week.

For today, we’ll see scattered storms as early as this morning for locations near I-30 and then these rain chances will gradually expand south to include more of the region by afternoon. Having said that, storms will still be spotty in nature so many places might not see much. With additional cloud cover and higher coverage of storms, highs will cool into the 80s and low 90s for most of the ArkLaTex.

The weekend starts off hot and dry but by Sunday afternoon, a stronger cold front will slowly approach from the west bringing more widespread storm chances to the entire region. Storms will then continue through Sunday night and into Monday with the potential of some severe weather across parts of the ArkLaTex. Stay tuned for more updates on this.

Behind this front, cooler air arrives with highs for much of next week in the mid 80s along with much lower humidity. Should be a great stretch of weather to get outside!

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.