Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hispanic Heritage Month: Lisandra Di Liberto Torres celebrates culture through art

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. KSLA is celebrating the month by shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Lisandra Di Liberto Torres moved from Puerto Rico to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands in 2008. From there, she moved to Shreveport in 2010.

Di Liberto Torres is an artist with a portfolio that mixes reality and imagination. Her signature is red cows with wings. This is inspired by a mix of cultures from her hometown of Hatillo, the milk industry capital of the Caribbean where she grew up, and Shreveport.

The wings on the cows represent a love for traveling. The color red represents Shreveport things such as spicy food, crawfish, the Red River, and Tabasco.

Di Liberto Torres wants everyone to feel proud of where they were born, their language and their culture. She tells Latinos to fight for their dreams and show their talents without fear. You can learn more about Di Liberto Torres and view her artwork this year at the Red River Revel!

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Jeffery Callender, 51.
Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A swastika found on a road in the Mansfield area before and after it was covered up.
DeSoto investigating appearance of swastikas on a road and a sign in the parish

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Lisandra Di Liberto Torres
Hispanic Heritage Month: Lisandra Di Liberto Torres celebrates culture through art
ArkLaTex kindergarten class learns importance of voting
ArkLaTex kindergarten class learns importance of voting
Hispanic Heritage Month: Mario Chavez
Hispanic Heritage Month: Mario Chavez
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness Ball set Oct. 21 in Coushatta