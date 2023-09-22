Hispanic Heritage Month: Lisandra Di Liberto Torres celebrates culture through art

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. KSLA is celebrating the month by shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Lisandra Di Liberto Torres moved from Puerto Rico to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands in 2008. From there, she moved to Shreveport in 2010.

Di Liberto Torres is an artist with a portfolio that mixes reality and imagination. Her signature is red cows with wings. This is inspired by a mix of cultures from her hometown of Hatillo, the milk industry capital of the Caribbean where she grew up, and Shreveport.

The wings on the cows represent a love for traveling. The color red represents Shreveport things such as spicy food, crawfish, the Red River, and Tabasco.

Di Liberto Torres wants everyone to feel proud of where they were born, their language and their culture. She tells Latinos to fight for their dreams and show their talents without fear. You can learn more about Di Liberto Torres and view her artwork this year at the Red River Revel!

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

