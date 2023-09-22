Here’s how to spot early signs of Alzheimer’s; and learn who is most at risk of the disease

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, terminal brain disorder that has no cure. Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer’s Day.

The number of cases is expected to triple by 2050.

On Thursday afternoon, KSLA was joined live by Stacey Hand, a dementia educator at The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center, to talk about the importance of raising awareness about Alzheimer’s.

She talked about how to spot early signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia, who is most at risk, what raises someone’s risk and what people should do when they realize a loved one is showing signs of decline.

