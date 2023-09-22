Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Here’s how to spot early signs of Alzheimer’s; and learn who is most at risk of the disease

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, terminal brain disorder that has no cure. Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer’s Day.

The number of cases is expected to triple by 2050.

On Thursday afternoon, KSLA was joined live by Stacey Hand, a dementia educator at The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center, to talk about the importance of raising awareness about Alzheimer’s.

She talked about how to spot early signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia, who is most at risk, what raises someone’s risk and what people should do when they realize a loved one is showing signs of decline.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE MIND MATTERS:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Beneficial rain on the way
Storm threat ramping up across the ArkLaTex
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Jeffery Callender, 51.
Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife

Latest News

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness Ball set Oct. 21 in Coushatta
Counseling
‘I just became so overwhelmed and so depressed,’ woman recalls battle with depression, suicidal ideation since childhood
September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.
Woman opens up about her battle with depression
Mind Matters: World Alzheimer's Day
World Alzheimer’s Day: How to spot early signs of the disease and who is most at risk