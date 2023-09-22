Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Gubernatorial front-runner Jeff Landry will not attend Gray TV debate

Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for...
Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for the governor’s race Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Louisiana State Archives building in Baton Rouge.((Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator))
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Republican front-runner in the race for Louisiana governor, has formally declined an invitation to share the debate stage with two other leading candidates.

A spokesperson for Landry’s campaign made the announcement on Fri., Sept. 22.

Gray TV will host its gubernatorial debate on Tues., Sep. 26 at the University of New Orleans.

To qualify for the debate, candidates were required to tally 5% or higher in a Gray-commissioned poll.

Landry, Transportation Secretary and Democratic candidate Shawn Wilson, and Republican Stephen Waguespack, president of one of the state’s most powerful business lobbying groups, met the criteria.

Wilson and Wasguespack accepted invitations to participate.

Also on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced his endorsement for Wilson.

On Thursday, Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced his endorsement for Landry. The Times-Picayune endorsed Waguespack.

State Rep. Richard Nelson bowed out of the race and endorsed Landry.

The primary election will be held on Oct. 14.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

Majority of Louisiana residents oppose the state’s abortion law, poll finds

Economy, crime highest concerns for Louisiana governor’s race voters

Gray TV poll shows Landry leading in primary

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Jeffery Callender, 51.
Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A swastika found on a road in the Mansfield area before and after it was covered up.
DeSoto investigating appearance of swastikas on a road and a sign in the parish

Latest News

Generic vote buttons
MEET THE CANIDATES: La. lieutenant governor
MEET THE CANDIDATES: ArkLaTex sheriffs
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Caddo Parish sheriff
Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton (Source: Allen J. Smith/Bossier sheriff's office)
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Bossier Parish sheriff
Louisiana State Capital
MEET THE CANDIDATES: ArkLaTex senators