Summer Heat Safety Tips

Biden, Harris to deliver remarks on gun safety

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is expected to make remarks on gun safety Friday afternoon as the White House announces a new office focusing on the prevention of gun violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris will join him in the Rose Garden for the speech.

The White House announced on X, formally known as Twitter, that Harris will be overseeing the first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. In the post, they said the office will “drive and coordinate a government and nationwide effort to reduce gun violence” in the U.S.

In her own post, Harris thanked voters and gun violence advocates for their efforts.

“So we’re going to work on this together, we’re going to continue to fight for reasonable gun safety laws and for the ability of all people to live their best lives free from fear, free from violence,” she said in a video post.

Biden has been an advocate against gun violence while in office, having signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25, 2022.

