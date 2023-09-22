Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

2 young children killed after pickup truck hits Amish buggy, deputies say

Two children die in crash between pickup truck and Amish buggyTwo children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria, New York, Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – Two young children were killed this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and pickup truck in the town of Alexandria, New York.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Charlene Kring drove her pickup truck into the back of the buggy around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, a 1-year-old died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. A 3-year-old died at the hospital.

Two other children and two adults inside the buggy were also taken to hospital for treatment and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Kring was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Jeffery Callender, 51.
Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A swastika found on a road in the Mansfield area before and after it was covered up.
DeSoto investigating appearance of swastikas on a road and a sign in the parish

Latest News

Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
Fire at Aycock Distributing Co. building
Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival
Tattoo artists from across nation attending Inkin Shreveport Tattoo Festival