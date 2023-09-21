SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Understanding brokerage accounts is an important part of a person’s financial life.

To elaborate on this, KSLA was joined by Dave Evans, of Evans Financial Group, on Wednesday, Sept. 20. He talked about what a brokerage account is, how user friendly they are and some pros and cons of this type of account.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.