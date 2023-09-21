Staying hot into the weekend; more rain is on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Or as I like to call it, “Friday-eve.” Anyway, it’s going to be another hot and humid day in the ArkLaTex with highs in the low to mid-90s for most of us. We could still see some showers here and there, the northern portion of the region might see a little more rainfall and cloud cover and thus may be cooler through the day. Sadly, with the latest data being released today, the drought conditions in the region have gotten worse. Lows tonight will stay warm, upper-60s and low-70s.

Additional rounds of storms are likely from tonight through Friday and the rain chances will gradually expand south to include more of the region. Having said that, storms will still be scattered in nature so many places might not see much. With additional cloud cover and higher coverage of storms, highs on Friday will cool into the 80s for most of the ArkLaTex.

The weekend starts off hot and dry but by Sunday afternoon, a stronger cold front will slowly approach from the west bringing more widespread storm chances to the entire region. Storms will then continue through Sunday night and into Monday with the potential of some severe weather across parts of the ArkLaTex. Stay tuned for more updates on this. Behind this front, cooler air arrives with highs by the start of next week in the mid-80s. Storms could linger across the southern half of the ArkLaTex all the way into Tuesday before drier air arrives from the north.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.