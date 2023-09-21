Shreveport Common revitalizing community spaces, reimagining what community can be

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If you have taken a stroll through Shreveport, you’ve probably seen some of the historic landmarks and unique architecture that have been standing for decades, or centuries in some cases.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, KSLA was joined live in the KSLA Café by Wendy Benscoter, executive director of Shreveport Common Inc., and Toccara Hucaby, also with Shreveport Common. They’re taking the lead on revitalizing community spaces and are reimagining what that community can be for future generations.

Shreveport Common Inc. has been recognized nationally for its work revitalizing the historic area.

[Shreveport Common awarded with SATW Phoenix Award]

A free event called Common Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central ARTSTATION, located at 801 Crockett St. in Shreveport. The event includes a contest with a cash prize and lunch.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.