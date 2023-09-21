Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport Common revitalizing community spaces, reimagining what community can be

Common Day, including contest with cash prize, to be held Sept. 23 at Central ARTSTATION
Shreveport Common Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If you have taken a stroll through Shreveport, you’ve probably seen some of the historic landmarks and unique architecture that have been standing for decades, or centuries in some cases.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, KSLA was joined live in the KSLA Café by Wendy Benscoter, executive director of Shreveport Common Inc., and Toccara Hucaby, also with Shreveport Common. They’re taking the lead on revitalizing community spaces and are reimagining what that community can be for future generations.

Shreveport Common Inc. has been recognized nationally for its work revitalizing the historic area.

A free event called Common Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central ARTSTATION, located at 801 Crockett St. in Shreveport. The event includes a contest with a cash prize and lunch.

