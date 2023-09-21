Orioles place 1B Mountcastle on injured list with shoulder inflammation

HOUSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left shoulder Wednesday.

The Orioles had hoped to avoid putting Mountcastle on the IL, but manager Brandon Hyde said Mountcastle tried to swing before Wednesday’s series finale at Houston and it “didn’t go as well as we were hoping.”

Mountcastle has missed the last six games with the injury. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

“It was going really well with his progression, and he was feeling better,” Hyde said. “He tried to swing the other day and he was a little bit sore. We were hoping that this session (Wednesday) was going to be an improvement from that last one and it just wasn’t.”

Hyde said the Orioles hope that Mountcastle will be ready to return as soon as he’s eligible to come off the injured list.

Mountcastle is hitting .269 with 18 homers and 67 RBIs for the AL East leaders.

Outfielder Ryan McKenna was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take his spot on the roster.

