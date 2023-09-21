MEET THE CANDIDATES: Treasurer of Louisiana

Getting Answers
Louisiana Department of Treasury
Louisiana Department of Treasury(Louisiana Department of Treasury)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, October 14 is the Primary Election Day for Louisiana! Three candidates are seeking your vote to become the state’s next treasurer.

  • JOHN FLEMING
    • Fleming is a Republican residing in Minden. According to his website, he previously served as a congressman for District 4 & was appointed as deputy assistant secretary at Health and Human Services, EDA and Senior Advisor by President Trump.
  • DUSTIN GRANGER
    • Granger is a Democrat residing in Lake Charles. He has worked in finance for almost 20 years. According to his website, he wants to invest in projects that protect the environment and benefit working families.
  • SCOTT MCKNIGHT
    • McKnight is a Republican residing in Baton Rouge. He serves as a representative for District 68 & works in business development/insurance management. According to his website, he plans to make government more fiscally responsible.

Check back here after 8 p.m. on Election Day for results!

