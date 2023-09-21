MEET THE CANDIDATES: La. Secretary of State
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, October 14 is the Primary Election Day for Louisiana! The secretary of state position is up for grabs, and eight candidates are battling for the spot.
- “GWEN” COLLINS-GREENUP
- Collins-Greenup is a Democrat residing in Baton Rouge. She is the owner & member of a law firm. According to her website, her game plan will focus on strengthening businesses, upgrading voting systems and improving voter access.
- “MIKE” FRANCIS
- Francis is a Republican residing Crowley. He currently serves as public service commissioner for District 4 and is the founder/CEO of Francis Drilling Fluids. According to his website, he is a “staunch fiscal and social conservative.”
- AMANDA “SMITH” JENNINGS
- Smith Jennings is not running with a political party. She resides in West Monroe and works as a secretary. According to her website, her platform will focus on elections, historical archives & museums, and business databases.
- THOMAS J. KENNEDY III
- Kennedy is a Republican residing in New Orleans. He is the founder/owner of TJ Kennedy Realty & Investment Services. According to his website, some of his main goals are increasing voter education & voter accessibility.
- NANCY LANDRY
- Landry is a Republican residing in Baton Rouge. She currently serves as the first assistant secretary of state for current Secretary Kyle Ardoin. She was a Representative for District 31 from 2008-2019. According to her website, her goals include education reform, hazing reform and family law.
- ARTHUR A. MORRELL
- Morrell is a Democrat residing in New Orleans. Morrell was the Orleans Parish Criminal Court Clerk from 2006-2022. He also served 25 as a representative for District #97. According to his website, his platform focuses on bringing businesses to the state and election integrity.
- CLAY SCHEXNAYDER
- Schexnayder is a Republican residing in Sorrento. He is a state representative and has been speaker of the House since 2020. According to his website, he will work to enhance cybersecurity to protect citizens, secure elections and reduce regulations on small businesses.
- BRANDON TROSCLAIR
- Trosclair is a Republican residing in Gonzales. According to his website, his goals include voting integrity & making elections more transparent.
