Summer Heat Safety Tips

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Caddo Parish sheriff

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office(CADDO PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, October 14 is the Primary Election Day for Louisiana. In Caddo Parish, there are six people running to be the new sheriff in town!

Learn more about the candidates before you hit the polls>>>

  • SHAYNE GIBSON
    • Gibson is a Republican living in Greenwood. He has been sheriff of Greenwood since 2014. According to his website, Gibson hopes to transfer his skills in proactive law enforcement, accountability & professionalism to CPSO.
  • PATRICIA “PAT” GILLEY
    • Gilley is a Democrat living in Shreveport. She is a retired attorney & ran for Caddo District Attorney in 2020.
  • ERIC HATFIELD
  • HERSY JONES JR.
    • Jones is a Democrat living in Shreveport. He tells KSLA he will work with neighborhood organizations and mentor inmates to help make better choices.
  • JOHN NICKELSON
    • Nickelson is a Republican living in Shreveport. He previously served on Shreveport City Council. According to his website, he says he will continue to address public safety concerns and hold criminals accountable.
  • HENRY L. WHITEHORN SR.
    • Whitehorn is a Democrat living in Shreveport. He previously served as chief administrative officer for the City of Shreveport, chief of police and as a U.S. Marshal. According to his website, he is focused on addressing crime, initiating youth programs and jobs.

Check back here after 8 p.m. on Election Day for results!

