Summer Heat Safety Tips

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Bossier Parish sheriff

Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton (Source: Allen J. Smith/Bossier sheriff's office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, October 14 is the Primary Election Day for Louisiana. In Bossier Parish, there are two people running for sheriff.

Learn more about the candidates before you hit the polls>>>

  • Chris Green
    • Green is a Republican living in Benton. He is a business owner & a retired sheriff’s deputy. According to his Facebook page, some of his goals include creating a liaison position for police & community issues and creating programs for youth & elderly.
  • Julian C. Whittington
    • Whittington is a Republican living in Benton. He is the current sheriff of Bossier Parish and has served in law enforcement for over 35 years. According to his Facebook page, crime rates have decreased under his leadership.

Check back here after 8 p.m. on Election Day for results!

