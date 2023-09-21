MEET THE CANDIDATES: Bossier Parish sheriff

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, October 14 is the Primary Election Day for Louisiana. In Bossier Parish, there are two people running for sheriff.

Chris Green

Green is a Republican living in Benton. He is a business owner & a retired sheriff’s deputy. According to his Facebook page, some of his goals include creating a liaison position for police & community issues and creating programs for youth & elderly.

Julian C. Whittington Whittington is a Republican living in Benton. He is the current sheriff of Bossier Parish and has served in law enforcement for over 35 years. According to his Facebook page, crime rates have decreased under his leadership.



