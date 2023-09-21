MEET THE CANDIDATES: ArkLaTex sheriffs

(KSLA) - Saturday, October 14 is the Primary Election Day for Louisiana. In the ArkLaTex, there are several parishes voting for a new sheriff.

BIENVILLE SHERIFF

JOHN BALLANCE Ballance is not running with a political party & resides in Jamestown. He has been sheriff of Bienville since 2000. According to his website, Ballance says he will continue to have a strong patrol presence with proactive policing efforts.

HENRY FORD Ford is a Democrat residing in Arcadia. He was a trooper with LSP for 25 years and served as deputy sheriff for Bienville for two years. According to his Facebook page, his goals include community outreach & deputy training.



CLAIBORNE SHERIFF

DESOTO SHERIFF

“KENNY” GINGLES Gingles is a Republican residing in Stonewall. He has over 20 years of law enforcement experience in DeSoto Parish. According to his website, Gingles wants to make law enforcement more accessible and efficient.

JAYSON RICHARDSON Jayson Richardson is a Republican residing in Gloster. He has been DeSoto’s sheriff since 2018. According to the sheriff’s website, Richardson wants to lead by example & take a proactive approach to protecting the community.



NATCHITOCHES SHERIFF

STEVEN “STEVE” PEZANT Pezant is a resident of Natchitoches and is not running with a political party. He is the current chief deputy for the Natchitoches Ward 1 City Marshal’s Office.

MICHAEL “MIKE” WILSON Wilson is a Democrat who resides in Natchitoches. He is a retired officer with over 30 years of experience. According to his website, some of his goals include keeping an open-door policy with the community & working with area youth.

STUART WRIGHT Wright resides in Natchitoches and is not running with a political party. He is the current sheriff in Natchitoches. According to his website, Wright has put SRO’s in all parish schools & increased deputy patrols by 40%.



RED RIVER SHERIFF

MICHAEL ANTILLEY Antilley is a Republican and resides in Natchitoches. He is a retired officer and served as an LSP trooper for 14 years. According to his website, he wants to increase trust between law enforcement in the community & ensure the department is held accountable.

THOMAS “TOMMY” ASHWORTH Ashworth is an Independent. He resides in Hall Summit.

GLEN EDWARDS Edwards is a Democrat who resides in Coushatta. He is the current sheriff for Red River Parish. According to his Facebook page, his goal is to provide effective and professional law enforcement.



SABINE SHERIFF

“JEFF” EVANS Evans is a Republican who resides in Many. He has 26 years of experience with LSP. According to his website, he wants to re-establish youth programs & lead with integrity.

COBY LANG Lang is a Republican who resides in Many. He is a business owner and has a history in law enforcement & corrections. According to his Facebook page , he plans to address the amount of repeat offenders & invest taxpayer money in a way that benefits future generations.

AARON MITCHELL Mitchell is a Republican who resides in Florien. He is the current sheriff for Sabine Parish. According to his Facebook page, some of his accomplishments include forming a special ops group & increasing training/certification with the Dept. Of Criminal Investigations.



