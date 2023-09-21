MEET THE CANDIDATES: ArkLaTex senators
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, October 14 is the Primary Election Day for Louisiana! In the ArkLaTex, there are five districts on the ballot.
State Senator 31st Senatorial District
District 31 covers Red River and Sabine parishes, as well as parts of Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Webster, Bienville, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Winn parishes.
- “Mike” McConathy
- McConathy is a Republican residing in Natchitoches. According to his website, McConathy is focused on Christian values, cutting taxes for families & ending programs that aren’t beneficial to the district.
- Alan Seabaugh
- Seabaugh is a Republican residing in Shreveport. He previously served as a state representative. According to his website, his focus includes freedom/individual responsibility, gun rights, & creating jobs.
State Senator 33rd Senatorial District
District 33 covers Union and West Carroll parishes & parts of Claiborne, Lincoln, Morehouse and Ouachita parishes.
- Stewart Cathey Jr.
- Cathey is a Republican residing in Monroe. He is the current representative for District 33. According to his website, Cathey plans to focus on education & policies directly impacting rural communities.
- Harvey “Ned” White
- White is a Republican residing in Monroe. He is a business owner. According to his website, he stands for protecting farming families from unnecessary regulations, prayer in school and& second amendment rights.
State Senator 36th Senatorial District
District 36 covers all of Webster Parish and parts of Bienville, Bossier, and Claiborne parishes.
- “Adam” Bass
- Bass is a Republican residing in Bossier City. He is a member of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and was previously a member & president of the Bossier Parish School Board. According to his website, some of his goals include keeping violent offenders off the streets and investing in infrastructure.
- Robert Mills
- Mills is a Republican residing in Bossier City. He is the current representative for District 36. According to his website, he has voted to lower taxes & has secured funds for infrastructure.
State Senator 38th Senatorial District
District 38 covers all of DeSoto Parish and parts of Caddo Parish.
- Chase Jennings
- Jennings is a Republican living in Shreveport. He has worked at the Department of Homeland Security, the White House office of Management & Budget and in Congress. According to his website, his main focus includes education, small businesses and infrastructure.
- John Milkovich
- Milkovich is a Republican living in Keithville. He is currently an attorney and has previously served as a state senator. According to his website, some of his goals include confronting crime, insurance reform and protecting the second amendment.
- Thomas A. Pressly
- Pressly is a Republican living in Shreveport. He is currently the State Representative for District 6. According to his website, he wants to complete the I-49 Inner City Connector, grow healthcare services and transportation.
State Senator 39th Senatorial District
District 39 covers a majority of Caddo Parish.
- Cedric B. Glover
- Glover is a Democrat living in Shreveport. He is the current state representative for District 4 and a previous mayor of Shreveport. According to his Facebook page, Glover wants to rebuild Shreveport’s economy to better retain young workers and graduates.
- Samuel L. “Sam” Jenkins Jr.
- Jenkins is a Democrat living in Shreveport. He is the current representative for District 2. According to his website, his goals include maintaining infrastructure, attracting industrial jobs to Shreveport and investing in education & healthcare.
- Barbara M. Norton
- Norton is a Democrat living in Shreveport. She is a former state representative for District 3. Norton tells KSLA her focus is on infrastructure & crime.
- James F. “Jim” Slagle
- Slagle is a Republican living in Vivian. He currently works as an accountant. Slagle ran for senate in 2019.
