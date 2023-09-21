MEET THE CANDIDATES: ArkLaTex senators

Getting Answers
Louisiana State Capital
Louisiana State Capital(Source: WAFB)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, October 14 is the Primary Election Day for Louisiana! In the ArkLaTex, there are five districts on the ballot.

Learn more about the candidates before you hit the polls>>>

State Senator 31st Senatorial District

District 31 covers Red River and Sabine parishes, as well as parts of Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Webster, Bienville, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Winn parishes.

  • “Mike” McConathy
    • McConathy is a Republican residing in Natchitoches. According to his website, McConathy is focused on Christian values, cutting taxes for families & ending programs that aren’t beneficial to the district.
  • Alan Seabaugh
    • Seabaugh is a Republican residing in Shreveport. He previously served as a state representative. According to his website, his focus includes freedom/individual responsibility, gun rights, & creating jobs.

State Senator 33rd Senatorial District
District 33 covers Union and West Carroll parishes & parts of Claiborne, Lincoln, Morehouse and Ouachita parishes.

  • Stewart Cathey Jr.
    • Cathey is a Republican residing in Monroe. He is the current representative for District 33. According to his website, Cathey plans to focus on education & policies directly impacting rural communities.
  • Harvey “Ned” White
    • White is a Republican residing in Monroe. He is a business owner. According to his website, he stands for protecting farming families from unnecessary regulations, prayer in school and& second amendment rights.

State Senator 36th Senatorial District
District 36 covers all of Webster Parish and parts of Bienville, Bossier, and Claiborne parishes.

  • “Adam” Bass
    • Bass is a Republican residing in Bossier City. He is a member of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and was previously a member & president of the Bossier Parish School Board. According to his website, some of his goals include keeping violent offenders off the streets and investing in infrastructure.
  • Robert Mills
    • Mills is a Republican residing in Bossier City. He is the current representative for District 36. According to his website, he has voted to lower taxes & has secured funds for infrastructure.

State Senator 38th Senatorial District
District 38 covers all of DeSoto Parish and parts of Caddo Parish.

  • Chase Jennings
    • Jennings is a Republican living in Shreveport. He has worked at the Department of Homeland Security, the White House office of Management & Budget and in Congress. According to his website, his main focus includes education, small businesses and infrastructure.
  • John Milkovich
    • Milkovich is a Republican living in Keithville. He is currently an attorney and has previously served as a state senator. According to his website, some of his goals include confronting crime, insurance reform and protecting the second amendment.
  • Thomas A. Pressly
    • Pressly is a Republican living in Shreveport. He is currently the State Representative for District 6. According to his website, he wants to complete the I-49 Inner City Connector, grow healthcare services and transportation.

State Senator 39th Senatorial District
District 39 covers a majority of Caddo Parish.

  • Cedric B. Glover
    • Glover is a Democrat living in Shreveport. He is the current state representative for District 4 and a previous mayor of Shreveport. According to his Facebook page, Glover wants to rebuild Shreveport’s economy to better retain young workers and graduates.
  • Samuel L. “Sam” Jenkins Jr.
    • Jenkins is a Democrat living in Shreveport. He is the current representative for District 2. According to his website, his goals include maintaining infrastructure, attracting industrial jobs to Shreveport and investing in education & healthcare.
  • Barbara M. Norton
    • Norton is a Democrat living in Shreveport. She is a former state representative for District 3. Norton tells KSLA her focus is on infrastructure & crime.
  • James F. “Jim” Slagle
    • Slagle is a Republican living in Vivian. He currently works as an accountant. Slagle ran for senate in 2019.

Check back here after 8 p.m. on Election Day for results!

