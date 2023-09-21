Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Manatee rescued from storm drain in Florida

Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.
Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) via CNN Newsourcee)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert.

After getting the report about the grounded manatee in Port Richey, officials brought biologists, law enforcement, and firefighters together to rescue it.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium also took part.

The juvenile-small adult male manatee had an abrasion on its head, but the full extent of its injuries was not clear, so the aquarium took it to Zoo Rampa for evaluation.

The plan is to release the manatee back into the wild as soon as it is medically cleared.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Beneficial rain on the way
Storm threat ramping up across the ArkLaTex
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Traffic backs up on Interstate 20 at Traffic Street in Bossier City on the afternoon of Sept....
Downtown businesses concerned about impact of I-20 rehabilitation project

Latest News

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms
Jeffery Callender, 51.
Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton (Source: Allen J. Smith/Bossier sheriff's office)
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Bossier Parish sheriff